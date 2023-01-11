Quarry Hill Hike by Candlelight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s an all-ages event at Quarry Hill where you can enjoy Minnesota’s sparkling season and beautiful winter landscape.

Quarry Hill is offering a hike by candlelight. It’s called Friday Night Lights and is taking place January 13, January 27 and February 10.

Hike times: 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

The event allows you to follow luminaries along the trail to the Prairie House to warm up by the bonfire and enjoy an outdoor hot cocoa bar. Luminaries will also light your return path through the prairie as you conclude your Friday Night Lights adventure.

Cost: $6.00 per person 24 mo. and older (Ticket price includes one cup of hot cocoa)

