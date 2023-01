ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two dogs joined Midwest Access Wednesday. Mother, Stella, and her puppy Cassiopeia (Cassie for short) are up for adoption.

The dogs are rescues from a shelter in Texas. Stella had eight puppies and are known as the constellation puppies at Paws and Claws.

Stella and Cassiopeia

