Patchy fog overnight; Warm temperatures this weekend

Visibility issues likely into Thursday morning
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Patchy dense fog will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We have a pocket of warm air about 2,000-5,000 feet above the surface, which will help fog develop.

Tonight's forecast
Temperatures will stay in the lower 20s tonight with overcast skies. Patchy dense fog is possible through the morning on Thursday. Northwesterly winds should help clear the fog out of the area through the day Thursday.

Upcoming precip
High pressure will move into the upper Midwest Friday through the weekend, which should keep SE MN and NE IA dry. However, next week could end up being an active weather pattern for the upper Midwest. We’re tracking a system for Monday and early Tuesday. Then another storm system could impact the area late Wednesday into Thursday.

Precip outlooks
The second half of January could be a wet one! The Climate Prediction Center’s long-term precip outlook has anywhere from 40-70% chance of above average precip through late January.

Snowfall stats
We now have a deficit, in terms of snowfall, at RST this month. We still have a surplus of 6.6″ of snowfall for the entire season.

7-day forecast
Nick

