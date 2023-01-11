Patchy fog overnight; Warm temperatures this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Patchy dense fog will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We have a pocket of warm air about 2,000-5,000 feet above the surface, which will help fog develop.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will stay in the lower 20s tonight with overcast skies. Patchy dense fog is possible through the morning on Thursday. Northwesterly winds should help clear the fog out of the area through the day Thursday.

Upcoming precip (KTTC)

High pressure will move into the upper Midwest Friday through the weekend, which should keep SE MN and NE IA dry. However, next week could end up being an active weather pattern for the upper Midwest. We’re tracking a system for Monday and early Tuesday. Then another storm system could impact the area late Wednesday into Thursday.

Precip outlooks (KTTC)

The second half of January could be a wet one! The Climate Prediction Center’s long-term precip outlook has anywhere from 40-70% chance of above average precip through late January.

Snowfall stats (KTTC)

We now have a deficit, in terms of snowfall, at RST this month. We still have a surplus of 6.6″ of snowfall for the entire season.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

