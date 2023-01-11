Owatonna MLK Day Breakfast

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Owatonna hosts an annual Martin Luther King Day breakfast. This year the event’s speaker is Rochester resident Dr. Char Kunkel, Professor of Sociology at Luther College.

The event is January 16 on the federally recognized Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, from 6:30 until 8 a.m.

It is located at Plaza Morena Campestre Grill, 160 26th Street NW in Owatonna.

The Owatonna Human Rights Commission asks that you arrive between 6:15 and 6:30 a.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

