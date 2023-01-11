Dance Workshop comes to Rochester Monday

Dance Team
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Paradigm Dance Workshop’s 2023 inaugural event will be a unique event for Rochester. Paradigm Dance says it’s unlike anything that has ever come to Rochester, MN.

The event is Monday, January 16 at the Rochester Hilton.

Local dancers can train with elite industry professionals to improve their technique and learn new moves.

The event is offered to dancers of all abilities.

Observers are also welcome to attend (for a fee). Parents are asked to register children (based on their dance experience) for the age group they feel is appropriate.

  • PETITE  4-5 years old
  • MINI  6-8 years old
  • JUNIOR 9-11 years old
  • TEEN  12-14 years old
  • SENIOR  15+ years old

Find full details here.

