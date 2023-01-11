Dance Workshop comes to Rochester Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Paradigm Dance Workshop’s 2023 inaugural event will be a unique event for Rochester. Paradigm Dance says it’s unlike anything that has ever come to Rochester, MN.

The event is Monday, January 16 at the Rochester Hilton.

Local dancers can train with elite industry professionals to improve their technique and learn new moves.

The event is offered to dancers of all abilities.

Observers are also welcome to attend (for a fee). Parents are asked to register children (based on their dance experience) for the age group they feel is appropriate.

PETITE 4-5 years old

MINI 6-8 years old

JUNIOR 9-11 years old

TEEN 12-14 years old

SENIOR 15+ years old

Find full details here.

