Century High School hosts Finance Camp for area high schools

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Century High School in Rochester hosted a Finance Camp for the three area high schools on Wednesday, January 11th.

All students taking Personal Finance Class this semester were in attendance.

The camp was an interactive session where students were taught valuable skills such as budgeting, saving, investing, and credit management. They were also able to explore student loans, job hunting and financial planning for their future.

The event was sponsored by Think Bank and brought to you by the RPS Business Education Department.

Finance Camp
Finance Camp(KTTC)
Finance Camp
Finance Camp(KTTC)

