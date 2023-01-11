Century High School hosts Finance Camp for area high schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Century High School in Rochester hosted a Finance Camp for the three area high schools on Wednesday, January 11th.

All students taking Personal Finance Class this semester were in attendance.

The camp was an interactive session where students were taught valuable skills such as budgeting, saving, investing, and credit management. They were also able to explore student loans, job hunting and financial planning for their future.

The event was sponsored by Think Bank and brought to you by the RPS Business Education Department.

