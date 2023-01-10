Wintry Mix Tonight; A Mild, Quiet Weekend Is Ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While visibility has improved across the area today, we’re still dealing with some patchy fog and low clouds this afternoon. The gray weather theme will continue for the rest of the day with visibility slowly improving in southeastern Minnesota where it’s been the foggiest overall today. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with light west winds.

Clouds will linger through tonight with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow showers starting after 9:00 PM. A little freezing rain will also be possible, especially on the Minnesota side of the border with some icy patches potentially developing on local highways and sidewalks. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s throughout the night with a light southeast breeze.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a few breaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 30s with a light northwest breeze.

A weak disturbance will produce a few snow flurries early Thursday with breaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-20s with a brisk northwest breeze.

We’ll have abundant sunshine on Friday, but high temperatures will actually be the coldest of the week as Canadian high pressure will settle in from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the low 20s with a brisk northwest breeze.

Saturday will be bright and pleasant with sunshine in the area and high temperatures will be in the upper 20 to low 30s. Clouds will thicken on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-30s which is about a dozen degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

A storm system will move into the region early next week, bringing a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation on Monday before possibly changing to light snow Monday night and early next Tuesday. After that, we’ll have drier weather with limited rounds of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 30s.

