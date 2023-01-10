Wintry mix and patchy fog overnight; Warmer weather this week

Minor accumulations are expected
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quick-moving weather-maker will move across the region Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Winter weather advisory
Winter weather advisory(KTTC)

A “Winter Weather Advisory” will be in effect overnight for Goodhue and Wabasha Counties. A light wintry mix could cause a light glaze on roads/sidewalks. Snowfall accumulations are expected to stay less than 1″.

Precipitation Timing
Precipitation Timing(KTTC)

Precipitation timing will be from 9 p.m. until 2-3 a.m. Some slick spots will be possible on the roads Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

Patchy fog will be possible in the morning with cloudy skies through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with winds around 5-10 mph.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook(KTTC)

We’ll see a chance of flurries Thursday with quiet conditions settling in for the weekend. We’re keeping a close eye on next week’s precipitation chance. Long-range guidance is suggesting a weather-maker impacting the upper Midwest early next week. Right now, surface temperatures could hover around freezing, which would mean our precip type would be more of a wintry mix.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

