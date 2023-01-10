St. Charles police investigating threat found in school bathroom

St. Charles High School
St. Charles High School(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – The St. Charles Police Department is investigating a threat found in a school bathroom Monday.

According to the School district, graffiti was reported in a school bathroom at the St. Charles High School which included a threat of school violence. Specifically, the threat was geared towards this Friday, Jan. 13.

The school is partnering with law enforcement and has began investigating the threat.

The school said multiple students immediately reported the threat to the school office.

If you have any information regarding the source of this threat, report that information directly to the St. Charles High School Principal Brad Berzinski or by contacting the St. Charles Police Department at 507-932-4500.

The school posted the following message on its Facebook page Monday:

