Snowplow 101 with the Minnesota Department of Transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In Southeast Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of has 102 snowplows on the road.

Snowplows by the numbers:

39 miles is the average length of a snowplow route in SE Minnesota

Other tools:

Team plowing: Used on Hwy 52 through Rochester. An efficient way to clear 3-4 lanes of traffic during heavy snow. The downside is it requires 5-6 plows at times, which temporarily detracts from other state highways near Rochester.

Tow plow: Four tow plows used in southeast Minnesota. Attached to hitch on snowplow that allows it to cover an additional lane or about 2 ½ lanes total.

Ice breaker: Two used in Southeast Minnesota. Used when compaction (an icy, rough surface that often bonds to the pavement) is difficult to remove and weather makes it challenging to use other methods