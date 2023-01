Snowplow 101 with the Minnesota Department of Transportation

Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for a list of 50 finalist names for snowplows for MnDOT. From that list, you’ll be able to go online and vote for 8. Once voting closes, they’ll compile the totals and determine where each of the 8 will be placed across MnDOT’s 8 districts, including our District 6 in southeast Minnesota. So look for the class of 2023 in February.