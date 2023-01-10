Senator Ernst visits Northwood Kensett High School

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KTTC) – Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa is using her time off from Washington, DC, to visit some spots in the Hawkeye State.

She made several stops in Northern Iowa Tuesday, including Northwood Kensett High School in Worth County. The senator met with the senior class at Northwood Kensett. There are about 30 students in the class.

They had the opportunity to ask her questions about her job and her stance on issues concerning their region. Some issues brought up were supporting small businesses, advocating for the agricultural industry and looking after our veterans.

Many students asked questions about the senator’s day-to-day tasks including making time for all of the committees she’s on. The students had about an hour to ask her questions and learn more about the federal government.

“We’re going to be the next voting age. We’re all turning 18. We’re going to be the next people to elect some officials so we’re the younger class. We got to know all the stuff that she’s running for and what she’s representing for Iowa,” Northwood Kensett senior class president Nicholas Hanson said.

“They [high school students] are the pulse of Iowa and what they see in the future. Is it optimistic? Are they anticipating graduation? So, it’s good to hear from them and hear what their questions are and be able to communicate with them what our role in Congress is,” Senator Ernst said.

Before she visited Northwood, Ernst stopped Mason City where she toured Mason City Cement – Heidelberg Materials. There she talked to employees about environmental regulations impacting them. She made two other stops after Northwood in Mitchell and Black Hawk County.

