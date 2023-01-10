Rochester Police investigating construction trailer theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating after theft occurred at a construction site.

According to RPD, the owner discovered his trailer containing $3,500 worth of tools had been broken into when he returned to work Monday morning.

It happened in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Drive Northeast.

The owner of the trailer is from Eyota, Minnesota.

If you know anything please contact Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.

