Rochester city council swears in new member.

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester city council has welcomed a new member. Norman Wahl was sworn in for the first time tonight.

Also sworn in today were returning members, council members Patrick Keane, Shaun Palmer and Mayor Kim Norton.

Wahl was elected to the third ward of the city council in November and is a retired pastor that took up his passion in serving local government. Wahl says some of his top priorities will include being an advocate for public safety and proper budgeting.

“It’s an honor to be elected by the people of Rochester and to join good leaders, those who are elected and hired by the city to provide leadership. So just to be among those people who are trying to make Rochester a better place in which all people can thrive is a real honor and a joy,” Wahl said.

Wahl says he would like to have regular listening sessions and a blog so he can be in better touch with the public.

“Another one of my main priorities is to make sure that the voice of the people of Rochester is heard. I really enjoyed visiting with people on the campaign trail and I’d like to make sure that ordinary people find a voice at the table,” Wahl said.

To find Wahl’s contact information, click here.

