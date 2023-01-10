Public input wanted ahead of Sanford Health, Fairview Health Services proposed merger

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is seeking community input over two health systems’ intent to merge this year.

Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services are planning to go by Sanford Health and be run by Sanford’s current CEO.

Sanford is based in Sioux Falls and has approximately 45,000 employees. It has Minnesota locations in mostly rural areas.

Fairview is based in Minneapolis and has about 31,000 employees.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is seeking community input via a form and community gatherings. You can find that information here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.