Public input wanted ahead of Sanford Health, Fairview Health Services proposed merger

Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health intend to merge
Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health intend to merge(Dakota News Now)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is seeking community input over two health systems’ intent to merge this year.

Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services are planning to go by Sanford Health and be run by Sanford’s current CEO.

Sanford is based in Sioux Falls and has approximately 45,000 employees. It has Minnesota locations in mostly rural areas.

Fairview is based in Minneapolis and has about 31,000 employees.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is seeking community input via a form and community gatherings. You can find that information here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaze Himle
GoFundMe started for 12-year-old boy killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash
Rochester police officers were still on the scene at Manor Park Tuesday afternoon after reports...
20-year-old man found dead at Manor Park
Road Closed
Northwest Rochester road closure starts Monday
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools proposes new grading guidelines
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop

Latest News

MCFC event
MMA event in Rochester at end of month
Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with the senior class at Northwood Kensett High School in...
Senator Ernst visits Northwood Kensett High School
Snow Plow
Snowplow 101 with the Minnesota Department of Transportation
Rochester police officers were still on the scene at Manor Park Tuesday afternoon after reports...
20-year-old man found dead at Manor Park