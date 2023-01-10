Dead body found at Manor Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police (RPD) found a dead body at manor park Tuesday morning.

This came after a report was called in about a deceased person in the park around 8 a.m.

A viewer tells KTTC police had been searching the area and asking nearby residents if they heard gunshots.

RPD couldn’t offer any more information at this time.

Rochester Fire Department was on scene to assist with cleanup.

Stick with this page for updates as they become available.

