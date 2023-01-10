Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.(Peden+Munk/Pizza Hut)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) – Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from a few decades ago.

The Big New Yorker was a huge pizza from the 1990s that will be making a return after 25 years.

Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.

The Big New Yorker is 30% bigger than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices.

A plain cheese Big New Yorker costs just under $14.

Pizza Hut will only be selling them for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

