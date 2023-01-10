Patchy freezing fog possible tonight; Mild temperatures expected this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed some beautiful sunshine across our region today with well above average temperatures in the mid-30s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the evening with overcast skies expected overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the upper teens and low 20s tonight with a light south wind at 5-10 mph. Patchy dense freezing fog is possible once again tonight and early Tuesday morning. A few slick spots may be possible on roads and sidewalks.

Our mild weather continues into the midweek with highs in the upper 20s on Tuesday with overcast skies. Clouds remain through Wednesday and Thursday with seasonably warm temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Sunshine returns to the region just in time for the weekend with partly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday. Additional clouds do look to roll in for Sunday with highs in the low to mid-30s.

Precipitation chances will stay rather limited for the area this week, but not completely zero. Isolated snow showers and a wintry mix are possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, mainly along and north of I-90. Little to no accumulation is expected but could create a few slick spots on roads. Isolated snow showers are then possible Thursday with minor accumulations possible.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

