‘Paint the Town Pink’ campaign underway in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual “Paint the Town Pink” campaign is underway in Austin, Minnesota. The campaign raises funds for cancer research at The Hormel Institute.

According to the campaign’s website, it has raised over $2 million to fund cancer research since it started in 2011.

There are many events around Austin during the Paint the Town Pink campaign including different tournaments and fundraisers. The full list of the 2023 events can be found below:

January 8 – Greater Mower County PTTP Event

January 10 – Business After Hours at The Hormel Institute

January 21 – Fishing for a Cure

January 28 – Plunging for Pink

February 4 – Paint the Rink Pink

February 11 – Toss for a Cure Bean Bag Tournament

February 18 – VFW Pool and Dart Tournament

February 18 – Shooters for Hooters

February 25 – Smashing Cancer Demo Derby

February 25 – Freezin’ for a Reason Ice Golf

More information can be found on the campaign’s website here.

