‘Paint the Town Pink’ campaign underway in Austin

Paint the Town Pink
Paint the Town Pink(PixaBay)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual “Paint the Town Pink” campaign is underway in Austin, Minnesota. The campaign raises funds for cancer research at The Hormel Institute.

According to the campaign’s website, it has raised over $2 million to fund cancer research since it started in 2011.

There are many events around Austin during the Paint the Town Pink campaign including different tournaments and fundraisers. The full list of the 2023 events can be found below:

  • January 8 – Greater Mower County PTTP Event
  • January 10 – Business After Hours at The Hormel Institute
  • January 21 – Fishing for a Cure
  • January 28 – Plunging for Pink
  • February 4 – Paint the Rink Pink
  • February 11 – Toss for a Cure Bean Bag Tournament
  • February 18 – VFW Pool and Dart Tournament
  • February 18 – Shooters for Hooters
  • February 25 – Smashing Cancer Demo Derby
  • February 25 – Freezin’ for a Reason Ice Golf

More information can be found on the campaign’s website here.

