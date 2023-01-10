Minnesota Wild Surprise Rochester Mustangs with Youth Hockey Spotlight Game

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a night the Rochester Mustangs will never forget.

Graham Arena was filled with families and fans as the Minnesota Wild featured the Peewee teams game against Waseca as the Youth Hockey Spotlight Game.

It’s the sixth season of these games for the Wild as they look to grow and promote the game within Minnesota by bringing the NHL game experience to youth teams. For the players, the locker rooms were decorated with nameplates, they had special jerseys to wear during the game and more gifts to make them feel like the pros.

“Absolutely surreal moment, just going to try to embrace all of it. It was so amazing walking in through those doors everyone there, coming to the locker room seeing all this oh so fun,” Aiden Hookey said.

Along with decorations, the Wild brought Nordy the mascot, National Anthem singer John deCausmeaker, PA announcer Jim Carroll and former Wild players Wes Walz and Stephane Veilleux who served as honorary coaches.

“To walk in the locker room and see their nameplates with their names on them and just all the bells and whistles that go along with this I mean win or lose doesn’t really matter. It’s a night these kids will never forget,” Wes Walz said.

A Chuck-a-Puck was also held with proceeds split between the Rochester and Waseca Youth Hockey Associations.

For a local connection, Dan and Jen O’Hara announced “Let’s Play Hockey!”

