Minnesota ranked as second best state to raise a family

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that Minnesota is the second best state to raise a family according to a recent WalletHub study.

Minnesota’s top ranking is based on 51 key indicators of family-friendliness including quality of health, safety, education, affordability, and the economy.

“Making Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family has been my mission since I first took office four years ago. In my inaugural address last week, I reiterated that goal,” Governor Walz said. “I am proud of this recognition, but we know that there is more work to be done to help children and families across the state thrive. From lowering costs for working families, investing in a world-class education for our students, and expanding economic opportunity for all Minnesotans, we know how to make Minnesota the best state in the country for children and families.”

This ranking comes as the Governor and Lieutenant Governor recently pledged to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.

“Over the last four years, the Governor and I have placed children and families at the heart of our administration,” Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said. “This ranking reflects that commitment and encourages us to keep fighting for our littlest Minnesotans. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to educate, protect, and care for our children and families. I look forward to stepping up to the challenge to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family.”

The number one state to raise a family is Massachusetts, according to the study.

The study can be found here.

