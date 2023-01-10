Minnesota lawmaker wants more studies into cannabis

The first public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Tuesday in the House Commerce Committee.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature, who run both the house and the senate, unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. The first public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Tuesday in the House Commerce Committee.

Under the proposal, cannabis use would be legal in private homes and licensed public establishments for adults 21 and over. The plan would establish a licensing program for cultivators, transporters, retailers, wholesalers and other roles.

Minnesotans would be allowed to cultivate cannabis plants at home, but could only sell cannabis and cannabinoid products with a license.

If legalized, it could have a strong impact on the younger population. According to the Mayo Clinic and the National Library of Medicine, marijuana use at young age can disrupt brain growth.

According to Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson more research needs to happen before legalization should be considered.

“The Addictive Behavior Journal for March of 2023 will be releasing a comprehensive study that actually showed that youth marijuana usage actually increases after recreational legalization passes. That should be a warning bell for all of us,” said Nelson.

Also, on Tuesday a local cannabis grower in Zumbrota will be involved in the public meeting in Saint Paul to share his concerns for his local business.

Governor Tim Walz is showing support for legalizing cannabis in Minnesota.

