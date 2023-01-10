Mayo Civic Center to hold annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘We Have A Dream’ Celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “We have a Dream” Celebration will take place on January 16, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center.

According to the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, it will be from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

This annual community event is to remember the legacy and honor the lasting impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The celebration is brought to you by the Rochester Branch NAACP, the Diversity Council, and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

Breakfast Agenda:

8:30 a.m. - Breakfast

9:00 a.m. - Welcome, Start of Program

9:35 a.m. - Poetry Reading

9:55 a.m. - Featured Keynote Speaker: Kevin Lindsey, MN Humanities Center

10:15 a.m. - Call to Action

10:25 a.m. - Closing Remarks

Additional Community-wide activities hosted by the Rochester Branch of the NAACP

10:30 a.m. - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom March Rally (First Floor of the Mayo Civic Center)

11:30 a.m. – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom March

12:00 p.m. – Community Peoples Program (Rochester Civic Theater)

1:00 p.m. - Commemorative Celebration and Birthday Party (Rochester Civic Theater)

