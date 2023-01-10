Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State Address

Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address on Tuesday.

Reynolds will speak in front of both chambers of Congress in the Iowa Statehouse at 6 p.m.

After her address, minority leaders from the Iowa House and Senate will provide a Democratic response.

The address will air live on KCRG.com.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
12-year-old killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash identified
Road Closed
Northwest Rochester road closure starts Monday
A deer busted through the front door of the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, MN.
‘Still kind of in shock and awe’: Deer jumps through glass door of Moorhead butcher shop
Police lights
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Fillmore County crash
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools proposes new grading guidelines

Latest News

Rochester city council swears in new member.
Rochester city council swears in new member
A ballerina-turned-football player is hoping to take her skills to college.
Ballerina-turned-football player plans to take her skills to college
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools proposes new grading guidelines
Hormel Institute
First steps of cancer research happening at Hormel Institute