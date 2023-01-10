Dense Fog Today; Wintry Mix Possible Tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with murky, foggy weather in the area today with the threat of wintry precipitation moving in later in the day. A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for Rochester and much of southern Minnesota effective until noon as visibility levels will be less than a mile for several hours. Even after the fog lifts in the afternoon, thick cloud cover will be the rule as a storm system will be approaching from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with light west winds.

We'll have areas of dense fog in the morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today. (KTTC)

Visibility will be less than a mile for the advisory area for most of the morning. (KTTC)

Clouds will linger through tonight with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow showers starting after 9:00 PM. A little freezing rain will also be possible, especially on the Minnesota side of the border with some icy patches potentially developing on local highways and sidewalks. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s throughout the night with a light southeast breeze.

We'll have a chance of freezing drizzle and snow this evening and later tonight. (KTTC)

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a few breaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 30s with a light northwest breeze.

A weak disturbance will produce a few snow flurries early Thursday with breaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-20s with a brisk northwest breeze.

We’ll have abundant sunshine on Friday, but high temperatures will actually be the coldest of the week as Canadian high pressure will settle in from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the low 20s with a brisk northwest breeze.

Saturday will be bright and pleasant with sunshine in the area and high temperatures will be in the upper 20 to low 30s. Clouds will thicken on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-30s which is about a dozen degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

High temps will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the week. There will be a chance for a wintry mix late this evening with flurries early Thursday and another round of wintry precipitation next Monday. (KTTC)

A storm system will move into the region early next week, bringing a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation on Monday before possibly changing to light snow Monday night and early next Tuesday. After that, we’ll have drier weather with limited rounds of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 30s.

Temps will be at or above the seasonal average for the next week or more. (KTTC)

