Athlete of the Week - Tori Miller, Goodhue Girls Basketball

GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) – Tori Miller knew exactly what to say to her team.

“Being the lower seed, everybody was thinking like ‘Oh Minnehaha’s going to beat them’ So we’re like let’s go prove what we can do because we knew what we were capable of,” Miller said.

Her words clearly worked as Goodhue knocked off Minnehaha Academy the Number 2 team in Class 2A

Along with the words, Miller led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds showing off an all-around game.

“Everyone knows Tori likes to drive hard to the basket and even though everyone knows that she still does, and she still finds a way,” Josh Wieme, Goodhue Head Girls Basketball Coach said.

“She’s menacing on defense, she’s got a long wingspan, she’s got that great motor so she’s always going after traps, after steals getting a tip on a pass. Every inch of the floor she affects, and she leaves her imprints.”

Her imprint though does extend well beyond the stat sheet. A captain this year, the senior has been a leader for the Wildcats.

“I knew right away I needed to step up and be that captain that everybody needs cause teams don’t flow without having a good captain and a strong leader and it shows like if girls are scared,” Miller said.

So, she’s giving her younger teammates what others have given to her.

“My old JV coach he was really a big part of my encouragement and always telling me to push myself farther and I think he made me pretty fearless. My family and the community everybody’s kind of put that trust in me.”

“It doesn’t matter who we’re going against or what the score is she’s just someone that’s really always been willing to just go for it. I think you got to be pretty brave to do that and she’s always been willing to go for anything,” Wieme said.

“I love this team; it’s been one of my favorite teams I’ve ever been on and a part of. Everybody’s always on the same page and I think that will get us very far this year,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.