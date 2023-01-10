69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon starts Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon returns to the Mayo Civic Center Saturday night.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast LIVE on KTTC. The start of the Telethon will be broadcast on the CW channel due to a NFL playoff game on KTTC. The Telethon will move over to KTTC once the game is over.

The Telethon goes until 4 p.m. Sunday.

There is also an online auction that starts January 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. and ends January 15, 2023 at 6 p.m. Click here to join the auction.

You can also watch the 20-hour Eagles Cancer Telethon LIVE here.

The Eagles Cancer Telethon is the longest locally running telethon in the United States.

Each year, the Telethon raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research. The money raised supports vital cancer research at three local places: Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Hormel Institute for Cancer Research and the U of M Masonic Cancer Center.

There are about 125 acts that showcase their talents during the live Telethon. It also highlights inspirational stories from cancer survivors. On Sunday, cancer survivors come together to fill our Telethon stage for a powerful “Survivor’s Moment,” where we also remember those we’ve lost.

Through the support of the community, the Telethon has been able to donate more than $17 million the fight against cancer.

The Eagles Cancer Telethon is open to the public. Click here to get tickets for the kick-off of the Telethon.

More information on the Eagles Cancer Telethon can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.