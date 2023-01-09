Rochester brewery goers try their hand at curling

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Brewery goers at Little Thistle Brewing got to try their hand at curling Sunday.

The Curling Club of Rochester hosted a pop-up event outside of the brewery on the ice sheet they created back in December.

The club sold out of tickets for the event both Saturday and Sunday. Board members thought this would be a great way to recruit more people into their club.

People signed up for the event got a quick 30-minute lesson on all things curling from the perfect form to how the game is scored.

“It’s great seeing the crowd come out and the fact that both events were sold out, a lot of good interactions, a lot of people actually trying it for the first time so just taking them through the process and you know, being excited about it, being scared doing it for the first time and just excelling at it just be spending 15 or 20 minutes at it, it’s great to see them evolve in the sport and enjoy it,” Curling Club of Rochester board member Stephen Russel said.

Russell says the club plans on doing more curling pop-ups this winter season.

