Quiet weather with mainly mild temperatures this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a positive note with our weather as warm air continues to work its way into the region under a generally bright and sunny sky. Aside from some areas of pesky fog, we’ll have sunshine and a few passing clouds today. The warmth is building in on south winds that are blowing toward a weak storm system that is approaching from the west. High temperatures will be in the low 30s this afternoon which is about a dozen degrees warmer than we were over the weekend and several degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

We'll have areas of fog this morning with partly sunny conditions in store for the remainder of the day. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will thicken this evening with some fog developing late in the night. Low temperatures overnight will be around 20 degrees with a light westerly breeze.

Wind chill indices will be in the teens and 20s today. (KTTC)

Temperatures will be slightly colder on Tuesday with a little less sunshine in the area and some areas of morning fog. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with a light westerly breeze.

We'll have peeks of sunshine with light winds and high temps in the upper 20s on Tuesday. (KTTC)

Clouds will linger in the area on Wednesday as another weak storm system grazes the area to the north. A few sparse snow showers or pockets of freezing drizzle may develop late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning representing the only precipitation chances we’ll have all week. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 30s with a light northwest breeze.

We'll have high temps in the 20s and low 30s this week. (KTTC)

Sunshine will slowly re-enter our forecast between Thursday and Friday while high temperatures fall to the upper 20s to the low 20s for the end of the week.

The weekend looks bright and pleasant with abundant sunshine and high temperatures that will warm from the upper 20s Saturday to the mid-30s on Sunday.

There will be a slight chance for flurries or freezing drizzle early Wedensday, otherwise the upcoming week will be fairly quiet. (KTTC)

Temperatures will likely remain mild for January standards throughout next week with highs in the low to mid-30s each day and mainly dry conditions.

High temps will be seasonably mild for most of the next week or more. (KTTC)

