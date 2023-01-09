Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
12-year-old killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash identified
Road Closed
Northwest Rochester road closure starts Monday
Police say five people were found dead in a North Carolina home after one of them apparently...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
Early last week gas stations in Rochester and surrounding communities saw prices jump around...
Optimistic gas price forecast
Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding at St. George's...
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of ‘dangerous’ leaks to media
Mary Ellen O'Toole, former senior FBI profiler, says people's ideas about crime scenes are wrong.
Can't clean crime scene, expert says
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere frees farmers to repair their own equipment
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
7-year-old killed by neighbor's pitbull remembered as a 'bright soul'