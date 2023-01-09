Northwest Rochester road closure starts Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A road closure starting Monday in Rochester, which may affect travel.

Private contractors will completely close 15th Avenue NW in front of a property in the 2000 block.

Access to other properties on the west side of the block will need to be made on 22nd Street Northwest.

For properties on the east side, access will need to be made on the 14th Avenue Northwest.

The sidewalk will also be closed when the contractor will be lifting materials overhead.

The closure will remain in place until the work is done, which is unclear at this point.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.