National Elks Hoops Shoot holds 51st annual contest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 51st annual National Elks Hoops Shoot was held at the RCTC Field House Sunday.

It first started as a boy-only event but has since evolved into an event for both boys and girls ages eight to 13. Last year, a girl from the Rochester event made it all the way to nationals.

The event was free, and awards are given for places first through third although every participant left with an Elks memento.

“Off and on every once in a while, the children come back, they go off to school, college and they are notified, they are recognized for their shooting ability, especially from the free throw line, it’s amazing and this is a real good opportunity for children to do something,” chairman Robert Brown said.

Brown has been involved with the event for more than 50 years and says he wishes for more kids to participate in the event.

