Mower County bridge replacement project starts Monday
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Mower County residents will need to plan alternate routes starting Monday morning.
According to Mower County Public Works, 220th Street will be closed for bridge construction.
Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.
You can find more information about the routes at the Mower County Public Works Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.