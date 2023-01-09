Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Fillmore County crash

Police lights
Police lights
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST
NEAR OSTRANDER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man from St. Paul received life-threatening injuries after a crash in Fillmore County over the weekend.

It happened on Highway 63 near County Road 14 around 4:35 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Winston Parson, 48, from St. Paul, was driving south on Highway 63 in a Chevrolet Equinox and a Freightliner semi truck was going north when the vehicles collided near County Road 14.

Map of crash on Highway 63 near County Road 14.
Map of crash on Highway 63 near County Road 14.(KTTC)

Parson suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was not hurt in the crash.

The State Patrol said Parson was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was involved with him.

