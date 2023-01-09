Man charged with murder after 2 children found shot to death, another held at gunpoint

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m....
According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.(WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) – A Mississippi man killed two young children and held a third at gunpoint until deputies were able to arrest him, officials said.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 25-year-old Marquez Griffin holding a child at gunpoint.

Through de-escalation tactics, officials were able to get Griffin to drop the gun. The child was taken to safety and Griffin was arrested.

However, after Griffin was in custody, officials found a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The second child was taken to the hospital but also died.

Officials are not yet releasing the names of the victims.

Griffin is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Coahoma County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
12-year-old killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash identified
Road Closed
Northwest Rochester road closure starts Monday
Police say five people were found dead in a North Carolina home after one of them apparently...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
Police lights
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Fillmore County crash
Early last week gas stations in Rochester and surrounding communities saw prices jump around...
Optimistic gas price forecast

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment