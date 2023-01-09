6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was intentional.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elementary school teacher in Virginia who was allegedly shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student is continuing her recovery.

Police said Abby Zwerner is now in stable condition.

Zwerner is a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Investigators said the 6-year-old shot Zwerner Friday. Police said the act was intentional.

The school’s principal said Richneck will remain closed Monday and Tuesday to give the community time to heal.

In the meantime, investigators are trying to figure out how someone so young got hold of a gun and learned how to pull the trigger.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session
Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
A Beautiful Soul, Rochester
A visit to A Beautiful Soul in Rochester
U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert
Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but...
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Kevin McCarthy endured a grueling weeklong fight to gather votes in a speaker's...
McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules
Joe Biden makes first his trip to the southern border as president.
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Congress, Federal Supreme...
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil’s top government offices