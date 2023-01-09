$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town's history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is.
By Adam Duxter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUCK, Wisc. (WCCO) – Wisconsin has a new multi-millionaire after a $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck Wednesday.

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is.

“Somebody was lucky,” store manager Paul Wondra said in disbelief.

With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a mystery for now.

Some residents said the tiny town is very community-oriented and hope the winner would use the money to help some of the businesses in the area.

