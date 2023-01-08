Sunny and Quiet Sunday; Above-Average Temps Ahead

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some areas are still dealing with patchy dense fog this morning, mainly in northeast Iowa. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all counties in northeast Iowa through noon today. Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday, with highs spread throughout the 20s across the region. Sunshine will grace the skies once again today and winds will be from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight’s temperatures will be warmer as well with low temperatures in the teens as opposed to single digits like last night. Skies throughout the night will be partly cloudy and winds will be from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Our warming trend continues tomorrow as high temperatures across the region will be in the 30s. We’ll have a mix of both clouds and sunshine tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

The new week is looking to be relatively quiet with above-average temperatures, in the 20s and 30s across the region. Precipitation chances through the week are currently low.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Above-average temperatures are looking to continue through the middle of January as models from the Climate Prediction Center are leaning toward above-average temperatures to continue through at least January 21.

Temperature Outlooks
Temperature Outlooks(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session
Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
A Beautiful Soul, Rochester
A visit to A Beautiful Soul in Rochester
U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert
Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but...
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings

Latest News

Temperature trend
Patchy fog possible tonight; Temperatures trend warmer next week
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 1/7/23
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 1/7/23
KTTC SAT AM WX
KTTC SAT AM WX
Extended Forecast
Patchy dense morning fog; Sunny skies and seasonal this weekend