Sunny and Quiet Sunday; Above-Average Temps Ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some areas are still dealing with patchy dense fog this morning, mainly in northeast Iowa. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all counties in northeast Iowa through noon today. Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday, with highs spread throughout the 20s across the region. Sunshine will grace the skies once again today and winds will be from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight’s temperatures will be warmer as well with low temperatures in the teens as opposed to single digits like last night. Skies throughout the night will be partly cloudy and winds will be from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Our warming trend continues tomorrow as high temperatures across the region will be in the 30s. We’ll have a mix of both clouds and sunshine tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The new week is looking to be relatively quiet with above-average temperatures, in the 20s and 30s across the region. Precipitation chances through the week are currently low.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Above-average temperatures are looking to continue through the middle of January as models from the Climate Prediction Center are leaning toward above-average temperatures to continue through at least January 21.

Temperature Outlooks (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.