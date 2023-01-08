Small business startup workshop for BIPOC

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Aspiring entrepreneurs got the chance to learn more about starting a small business today.

The small business workshop was part of the global market today at Graham Park. Organizers say they noticed people in the BIPOC community wanting to start their own business but were encountering barriers such as language and policies. They say workshops help remove barriers.

Organizers say many in the BIPOC community were business owners in their home countries but find it difficult to carry it over to the United States.

“Most everybody at some point in time has thought about starting their own business throughout their life and it’s kind of a difficult challenge because of the barriers that are out there for folks and so these workshops are hopefully taking those barriers reducing those barriers for them and helping them plan,” Southeast Minnesota SBDC regional director Mark Thein said.

Topics at the workshop included how to finance and market.

“Each session that we have the training there’s a lot of information that really benefit a lot of people and I could take this knowledge and continue to pass it on to the others that I work with,” SBDC business consultant and organizers Kim Sin.

Today’s workshop was one of six in the series.

