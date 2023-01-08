Poisoned eagles released into the wild

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December.

The university’s raptor center determined the eagles were suffering from a euthanasia solution.

They may have consumed the chemical by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals left at the landfill. One of the eagles died.

One of the birds was released on Dec. 30. The other five were released on late last week.

