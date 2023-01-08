Patchy fog possible tonight; Temperatures trend warmer next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet and cold night is ahead for the region following a chilly and sunny day. Temperatures will fall into the single digits overnight with a few clouds rolling after midnight. Wind chill values will likely be below zero overnight. Winds will be calm out of the south at 3-8 mph. Areas of patchy fog are possible overnight and early Sunday morning.

Visibility forecast (KTTC)

A seasonal and sunny second half of the weekend is in store for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-20s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Mostly to partly sunny skies continue into the start of the new week on Monday with above-average temperatures in the low 30s. A warmer-than-normal temperature trend will continue in our area for the remainder of the week resulting in highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

With a tranquil weather pattern in place, snow chances remain limited for the week ahead. The best opportunity for precipitation will be Thursday with an isolated chance for snow showers.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.