Optimistic gas price forecast

Early last week gas stations in Rochester and surrounding communities saw prices jump around...
Early last week gas stations in Rochester and surrounding communities saw prices jump around twenty cents and nationwide prices are up fifty cents over the past two weeks from coast to coast.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Well, we thought lower gas prices were becoming a trend across southeast Minnesota and north Iowa, but pain at the pump is back.

Early last week gas stations in Rochester and surrounding communities saw prices jump around twenty cents and nationwide prices are up fifty cents over the past two weeks from coast to coast.

We spoke to the petroleum expert at GasBuddy on what the forecast looks like for “down the road”.

“In the next two to three weeks the increases should slow down and we could actually see prices going back down again simply because demand for gasoline is in lower demand in January and February and I’m hopeful that the refinaries that shut down during the arctic cold get back online and that should help the supply of gas as we move forward into January and February,” said Pat DeHaan from GasBuddy.

DeHaan says Rochester and surrounding communities has higher than normal prices due to a lack of competition. Interesting to note gas prices around the Twin Cities range from $2.75 to $2.95.  DeHaan also says gas prices will likely be going back up to near $4.00 per gallon in the spring through Memorial Day as consumption increases.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session
Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
A Beautiful Soul, Rochester
A visit to A Beautiful Soul in Rochester
U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert
Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but...
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings

Latest News

Police say five people were found dead in a North Carolina home after one of them apparently...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
Doctors describe Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent,” and the Buffalo Bills...
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near...
Poisoned eagles released into the wild
President Joe Biden is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border later Sunday for a firsthand look at...
Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation