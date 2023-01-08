Optimistic gas price forecast

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Well, we thought lower gas prices were becoming a trend across southeast Minnesota and north Iowa, but pain at the pump is back.

Early last week gas stations in Rochester and surrounding communities saw prices jump around twenty cents and nationwide prices are up fifty cents over the past two weeks from coast to coast.

We spoke to the petroleum expert at GasBuddy on what the forecast looks like for “down the road”.

“In the next two to three weeks the increases should slow down and we could actually see prices going back down again simply because demand for gasoline is in lower demand in January and February and I’m hopeful that the refinaries that shut down during the arctic cold get back online and that should help the supply of gas as we move forward into January and February,” said Pat DeHaan from GasBuddy.

DeHaan says Rochester and surrounding communities has higher than normal prices due to a lack of competition. Interesting to note gas prices around the Twin Cities range from $2.75 to $2.95. DeHaan also says gas prices will likely be going back up to near $4.00 per gallon in the spring through Memorial Day as consumption increases.

