Nursery holds educational houseplant lecture

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sargent’s Landscape and Nursery on Second Street held an educational lecture on houseplants Saturday.

The lecture was titled “Are You a Houseplant Murderer: Houseplants 101″ and was open to anyone curious about houseplants or who has been unsuccessful in the past. The first class sold out, resulting in the nursery adding another lecture scheduled for January 21st.

The lecture covered the basics of being a good houseplant parent like a consistent watering schedule, perfect lighting for different types of plants, how different conditions in your home affect your plant and more.

“I was excited to talk to other people and help educate, one thing that I love doing here at Sargent’s is educating people about the plants they are interested in, that way they feel confident in taking them home and caring for them, that was my big goal,” houseplant educator Libbey Heilskov-O’reilly said.

Heilskov-O’Reilly said if anyone has questions about houseplant upkeep, employees at Sargent’s would be happy to provide an answer.

