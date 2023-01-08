Local Sports 1-7

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert
Crash on Hwy 52 and 19th Street NW
Two vehicles collide in southbound lanes on Hwy 52 at 19th St. NW
Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session
Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Officials with FedEx say an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Latest News

Local Sports 1/7
Sports Extra 1/6 - Segment 1
Sports Extra 1/6
Sports Extra 1/6 - Segment 2
Sports Extra 1/6 - Segment 2
Sports Extra 1/6 - Segment 1
Sports Extra 1/6 - Segment 1