Local bands pay tribute to David Bowie ahead of death anniversary

The seventh anniversary of singer-songwriter David Bowie’s death is coming up on January 10th.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In celebration of Bowie’s life, some local Rochester bands decided to pay tribute to him by performing his songs at Thesis Beer Project. The tribute featured bands Clay Fulton and the Lost Fortys, Hair of the Dog and Audrey Robinson.

“Audrey Robinson, one of the first acts up tonight, is the world’s biggest David Bowie fan and this was her idea, she came to us and asked if we would help put something together with a few local bands, so she’s kind of the heart and soul behind it. “The musicians tonight play here semi often, it’ll be fun to see them step of out of their wheelhouse and play something a little different,” manager Adam Fredricksen said.

Robinson stated they are a fan of Bowie because he paved the way for singers like her.

