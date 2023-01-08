Inflation affects Toys for Tots donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With inflation still running high many non-profits are feeling the pinch when it comes to generous giving.

Toys for Tots in southeast Minnesota saw a significant drop in financial donations as well as gifted toys. Due to the drop, the organization spent a record breaking $148,000 out of their own pocket. Last year they spent $90,000.

While they are in a financial deficit right now, the good news is they were able to help more than 7,000 children with more than 27,000 toys collected. Again, those numbers are also down.

“Inflation did play a major role in this year’s campaign. I think a lot of people did what they could to give, and they did a great job, and we met the need, but it’s going to be a rough 2023 to start things off. We do take monetary donations all year long,” said Toys for Tots Volunteer Mark Clark.

The organization this year has a four percent operating budget which means ninety six percent of all donations stay here locally in southeast Minnesota.

