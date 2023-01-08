Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

Doctors describe Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent,” and the Buffalo Bills...
Doctors describe Damar Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent," and the Buffalo Bills safety is still making progress in his recovery.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Doctors describe Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent,” and the Buffalo Bills safety is still making progress in his recovery.

He was resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.

The Bills’ daily update also says Hamlin continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

There was a tweet on the 24-year-old’s verified Twitter account Saturday evening thanking all who have “reached out and prayed” and saying the response to his injury will make him stronger.

Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

