Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border later Sunday for a firsthand look at border security.

The stop in El Paso, Texas, will be his first visit to the border as president. Republicans have hammered him as soft on security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.

El Paso is currently the biggest corridor for illegal crossings, in large part because of Nicaraguans fleeing their country.

They’re among migrants from four countries who are now subject to quick expulsion from the border under new U.S. rules.

Biden is expected to meet with border officials to discuss migration as well as the increased trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

