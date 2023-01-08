Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adam Rich, the actor who played the youngest family member on the show “Eight Is Enough,” has died.

His family reportedly told media outlets that he died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.

Rich rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas.

He also appeared on several TV shows and a number of TV movies into the 1980s, including “Chips,” “Fantasy Island” and “Small Wonder.”

Rich was 54 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session
Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
A Beautiful Soul, Rochester
A visit to A Beautiful Soul in Rochester
U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert
Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but...
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings

Latest News

An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
You could get a free flight if you adopt a kitten
Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
The family, who lives in Sonoma County, has been living a nightmare ever since Wednesday’s storm.
Toddler killed after trees fall on house during storm, family says
The family, who lives in Sonoma County, has been living a nightmare ever since Wednesday’s storm.
Toddler killed after trees fall on house during storm, family says