Above average temperature trend this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a quiet and sunny day across the region and should be able to enjoy one more sun-filled day on Monday before clouds return Tuesday. Areas of patchy dense freezing fog are possible once again overnight, so use caution and watch out for slick spots on the roads tonight and early Monday. Temperatures will cool into the mid to upper teens with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be calm out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.

Much warmer air arrives in the region Monday, resulting in above-average temperatures for the week ahead. With high pressure in control of the Upper Midwest, partly sunny skies are expected overhead throughout the day. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Clouds roll back in for Tuesday with light winds and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Conditions remain mild and quiet on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s and calm winds.

Our weather pattern will be rather dry and quiet for the week ahead, with our best chance for snow being Thursday. Isolated snow chances are possible, but confidence is low at this time. Any accumulation would be limited.

A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Friday and into the weekend with seasonably warm temperatures in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

