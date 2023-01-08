12-year-old killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy was killed Sunday after his snowmobile crashed into a tree.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to rural Theilman at about 1p.m. for a report of a snowmobile that crashed into a tree.

Emergency responders administered care, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a deputy at the scene, the boy was operating a snowmobile on private property when he entered a wooded area and struck the tree.

The Wabasha Fire Department and Wabasha Ambulance were also on scene assisting.

Authorities said more information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use...
Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session
Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
A Beautiful Soul, Rochester
A visit to A Beautiful Soul in Rochester
U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert
Mass family killings always seem appalling to people in the community where they occur, but...
Utah murder-suicide underscores frequency of family killings

Latest News

Early last week gas stations in Rochester and surrounding communities saw prices jump around...
Optimistic gas price forecast
Police say five people were found dead in a North Carolina home after one of them apparently...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
Doctors describe Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent,” and the Buffalo Bills...
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near...
Poisoned eagles released into the wild